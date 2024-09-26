Ludhiana: CIT held captive for five hours, ticket checking staff files complaint

The members of northern railway mens union (NRMU) allegedly held captive the chief inspector of ticket (CIT) Ripudaman for around five hours in a room at the railway station here to protest the senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) on September 23. The CIT was allegedly held captive at the Ludhiana railway station. (HT File)

The ticket checking staff has filed a complaint to Sr DCM about the issue seeking action.

The staff in their complaint has stated that NRMU members were staging a protest against the senior DCM. The protesters also misbehaved with the CIT and uttered derogatory language against the senior officials.

A video of the incident also went viral on various networking sites, where CIT was allegedly forced to sit on a sofa in a room, while the NRMU members were seen shouting slogans.

The staff stated that protest is a fundamental right, but holding someone captive for five hours and not letting them perform their duty is illegal and a violation of human rights.

They have also sought a written apology from the NRMU members involved in the incident. The NRMU members have refuted the allegations and claimed that they had not held the CIT captive, but were discussing their issues with him.