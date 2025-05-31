Ludhiana: Citing ‘disillusionment’ among party, AAP councillor switches to Congress

Satnam Singh Sunny Master, a sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor from Ward 58, which falls in Ludhiana West assembly segment joined the Congress on Friday. He was inducted into the party by former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former cabinet minister Rana Gurjit, party candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu and others. Satnam Singh Sunny Master was inducted into the party by former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former cabinet minister Rana Gurjit, party candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu and others. (HT Photo)

Besides, Karan Warring, a senior BJP leader and Paramvir Singh, nephew of late MLA Gurpreet Gogi also joined the Congress.

Earlier, Vikramjit Singh, the social media in-charge of the AAP for Malwa region also joined the Congress in presence of the party’s general secretary in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, and the state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunny Master said he was completely disillusioned with the AAP after seeing it from inside. He said they were all fake revolutionaries. He said he was deeply disturbed the way the AAP leadership was handing over the posts and positions, which are the right of the Punjabis, to people from Delhi and other places.

Karan Warring said it was a homecoming for him as his family has been with Congress for generations. He especially appealed to the BJP and the Akali supporters, not to waste their votes and support Ashu to defeat the outsiders’ party, the AAP.

Welcoming them into the party fold, Channi and Rana said it was a homecoming for them. Channi said, it was not an ordinary thing that a sitting councillor had left the ruling party and joined the opposition party. He noted this shows how disappointed and disillusioned people are with the AAP.

He said, this is just the beginning as more and more people were keen to join Congress after being disillusioned with the AAP.

Channi in a special message to the self respecting Punjabis, who believe in Punjabiyat, said that they must come forward and ensure the victory of Congress and defeat the outsiders.

He said, no Punjabi would like to vote for a Haryanvi, suggesting that the AAP was fighting this election for sending Kejriwal, who originally hails from Haryana, to Rajya Sabha. “This is the matter of Punjabi prestige”, he remarked.