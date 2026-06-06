Ludhiana: City quartet make it to India squad for world school basketball meet

Four players from the Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) have been selected to represent India at the World School Basketball Championship (Under-18), scheduled to be held in Zlatibor, Serbia, from June 13 to 22, marking a significant achievement for the city’s basketball programme.

(From left) Tishmeet, Gagandeep and Deepika. (HT PHOTO)

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The selected players are Gagandeep Kaur, Tishmeet Kaur, Deepika Poonia and Shaurya Sachdeva, all of whom have earned places in the Indian squad on the back of consistent performances on the domestic circuit. While Gagandeep, Tishmeet and Deepika have been training under Punjab sports department’s international coach Saloni, Shaurya has honed his skills under coach Jaipal at the Ludhiana Basketball Academy. All four players are associated with the Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS) Centre, Ludhiana.

Their selection is being viewed as a major boost for basketball in the region, reflecting the growing prominence of Ludhiana as a nurturing ground for emerging talent. The quartet will now have an opportunity to compete against some of the world’s most promising young players at the prestigious international event.

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{{^usCountry}} The World School Basketball Championship is regarded as one of the foremost school-level basketball tournaments globally, bringing together talented athletes from different countries and providing a platform for international exposure and high-level competition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The World School Basketball Championship is regarded as one of the foremost school-level basketball tournaments globally, bringing together talented athletes from different countries and providing a platform for international exposure and high-level competition. {{/usCountry}}

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Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA), said participation in the championship would offer the players invaluable competitive experience and help broaden their international sporting horizons.

PBA president RS Gill congratulated the players and their coaches on the accomplishment.