Ludhiana civic body yet to re-float tenders for six parking lots

Almost seven months after the contracts of the city’s six major parking lots expired, the municipal corporation (MC) is yet to complete the tendering process to allot these spaces to new contractors. Residents allege that they are being overcharged at the parking lots in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Although the MC floated tenders in March this year, the auction scheduled for March 18 was halted due to model code of conduct (MCC). The previous contracts expired in November 2023 and have since been temporarily extended. The alleged delay has raised concerns among city activists, some of whom have also raised apprehension of “political interference”.

Jasleen Kaur, a city resident, said, “The contractor has been overcharging visitors for a long time and the authorities are not taking any action. There is political interference and that is why new tenders have not been floated.”

Residents claim they have filed multiple complaints regarding overcharging at the parking lots.

The six lots are, Multi-Level Parking Zone A, Feroze Gandhi Market, Sarabha Nagar Market, Bahadur House, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and Model Town Extension. The MC had initially granted a three-month extension, which were later extended.

Authorities concerned say the plan is to re-float the tenders and temporarily allocate the parking sites to the existing contractors.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “We are planning some changes in the tender and that is why it has been delayed. The tenders will be floated next week.”

In response to complaints of overcharging, a report recommending the cancellation of the company’s, LRY, contract has been prepared.

In September last year, a case was also registered following an alleged scuffle between a parking attendant and a visitor over overcharging at a lot near AC Market. The MC had fined the contractor ₹20,000 and prepared a report for the contract’s cancellation.

Gursimran Singh, another resident, called for a state government investigation. “Seven months have passed but the MC has failed to float tenders. This allows the contractor to continue overcharging visitors.”