Ludhiana: Civil surgeon inspects MCH, asks SMO to take daily rounds of wards

The civil surgeon, Ludhiana, inspected the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) here on Wednesday. Checking the documents of patients, Ludhiana civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh asked the hospital staff to ensure the same were updated. (HT File)

Civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh took a tour of the post-natal ward and inquired about all the patients admitted there. He asked the doctors in charge about their status.

Checking the documents of patients, he asked the hospital staff to ensure the same were updated. While Aulakh interacted with the patients, a couple of them said they were asked for congratulatory money by the operation theatre and class four staff.

Pulling up the staff for asking for congratulatory money, he warned them that if they didn’t abstain, a police complaint could also be filed against them.

Aulakh asked the senior medical officer (SMO), MCH, Dr Deepika to conduct a round of the wards every morning with the doctors and the paramedic staff.

“When you stay in touch with patients, you can know the problems faced by them and those can be addressed in time,” he said.

Dr Deepika said that it was a routine inspection as the civil surgeon was in the hospital premises for a workshop.

She added that the civil surgeon noted that all the mothers in the hospital were covered under the Ayushman scheme. She said that only those who have Ayushman cards are covered for now, but the civil surgeon said that it was incumbent upon ASHA workers to ensure the formalities of bringing pregnant women under the scheme.