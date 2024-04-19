 Ludhiana: Civil surgeon inspects MCH, asks SMO to take daily rounds of wards - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Civil surgeon inspects MCH, asks SMO to take daily rounds of wards

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 19, 2024 10:31 PM IST

Ludhiana civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh took a tour of the post-natal ward and inquired about all the patients admitted there

The civil surgeon, Ludhiana, inspected the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) here on Wednesday.

Checking the documents of patients, Ludhiana civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh asked the hospital staff to ensure the same were updated. (HT File)
Checking the documents of patients, Ludhiana civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh asked the hospital staff to ensure the same were updated. (HT File)

Civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh took a tour of the post-natal ward and inquired about all the patients admitted there. He asked the doctors in charge about their status.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Checking the documents of patients, he asked the hospital staff to ensure the same were updated. While Aulakh interacted with the patients, a couple of them said they were asked for congratulatory money by the operation theatre and class four staff.

Pulling up the staff for asking for congratulatory money, he warned them that if they didn’t abstain, a police complaint could also be filed against them.

Aulakh asked the senior medical officer (SMO), MCH, Dr Deepika to conduct a round of the wards every morning with the doctors and the paramedic staff.

“When you stay in touch with patients, you can know the problems faced by them and those can be addressed in time,” he said.

Dr Deepika said that it was a routine inspection as the civil surgeon was in the hospital premises for a workshop.

She added that the civil surgeon noted that all the mothers in the hospital were covered under the Ayushman scheme. She said that only those who have Ayushman cards are covered for now, but the civil surgeon said that it was incumbent upon ASHA workers to ensure the formalities of bringing pregnant women under the scheme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Civil surgeon inspects MCH, asks SMO to take daily rounds of wards
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On