Ludhiana civil surgeon urges residents to get inoculated

As per the data available, out of the 12,98,326 inoculated population aged between 18 to 44 years in Ludhiana, only 93 have got their precaution dose so far. Civil surgeon appealed to the public to wear masks in public places
Ludhiana civil surgeon said to avoid the possible fourth wave, one must get themselves inoculated, adding that the state has recently issued instructions to wear masks and maintain social distance in crowded places (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 03, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After receiving a lukewarm response for getting booster dose, civic surgeon Dr SP Singh has asked residents to come forward and take the shot.

As per the data available, out of the 12,98,326 fully vaccinated population aged between 18 to 44 years, only 93 have got their precaution dose so far.

While out of the 5,36,808 fully inoculated population aged between 45 to 59 years, as many as 1,157 have received their booster dose.

Similarly, of the 3,08,148 fully vaccinated people aged 60 and above, 27,614 have received their precaution dose.

As per communique issued on Monday, Covid vaccination drive is going on across the district under the supervision of Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr SP Singh.

He further said, “The number of Covid patients have been increasing in the last few days in some districts across the country and in Punjab, which is a matter of concern, so those who have not been vaccinated must get their dose and those who have not yet taken their second dose must also do so.”

He said to avoid the possible fourth wave, one must get themselves vaccinated, adding that the state has recently issued instructions to wear masks and maintain social distance in crowded places.

He appealed to the public to wear masks in public places, buses, schools, cinema halls, etc to curtail the spread of virus.

In the meantime, four fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in district on Monday taking the total count to 1,09,870, out of which 1,07,560 have successfully defeated the virus. The virus has so far claimed 2,280 lives in the district.

