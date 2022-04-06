Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Class 11 student held for abducting, raping 15-year-old neighbour

The incident took place on March 21, when the accused offered to drop her to school on his scooter, but instead took her to the banks of the Sutlej River in Jamalpur Lelli village and raped her
Published on Apr 06, 2022 03:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A Class-11 student was arrested for kidnapping and raping his 15-year-old neighbour on Tuesday.

The accused, 19, studies in a government school, while the victim is enrolled in a private school. The incident took place on March 21, when the victim was on her way to school. The accused offered to drop her to school on his scooter, but instead took her to the banks of the Sutlej River in Jamalpur Lelli village and raped her. He also threatened her, and asked her not to telly anybody about the sexual assault. However, a few days later she confided in her parents.

Assistant sub-inspector Harjit Singh said the accused had been arrested and his scooter impounded. A case under Sections 376 (rape) , 506 (criminal intimidation) , and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

