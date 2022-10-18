Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Classical dance steals the spotlight on Day 4 of PU youth fest

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 11:47 PM IST

Students participated in over 12 competitions, including kavishri, vaar singing, kali singing, classical dance, on-the-spot painting, photography, collage making, clay modelling, rangoli, cartooning, still life drawing, installation and poster making, at PU youth fest in Ludhiana

A participant performing during the PU Youth and Heritage festival organised at Ramgarhia College in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Classical dance, photography, collage making were among the range of gripping competitions held on the fourth day of the Panjab University zonal youth and heritage festival being held at Ramgarhia Girls College here on Tuesday.

Students participated in over 12 competitions, including kavishri, vaar singing, kali singing, classical dance, on-the-spot painting, photography, collage making, clay modelling, rangoli, cartooning, still life drawing, installation and poster making.

Former commissioner of police, Jalandhar, Gurpreet Singh Toor was the chief guest for the morning session, while MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi was the chief guest for the evening session. Harpal Singh Mangat, retired chief manager, Bank of India, was the guest of honour

Over 300 students from different colleges, including AS College for Women Khanna, Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, DD Jain Memorial College for Women, Government College for Girls and SDP College for Women participated in the fest.

As many as ten colleges under Zone-B are participating in the five-day fest on the theme of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”. The fest will conclude on October 19.

