Ludhiana: Cleared after inquiry, government teacher reinstated

The directorate of school education (elementary), Punjab, has revoked the transfer Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon, a head teacher of Government Primary School, Moti Nagar on Wednesday and reinstated him to his original position, after a detailed inquiry found no evidence to support allegations against him making casteist remarks.

With the inquiry now concluding in his favour, the reinstatement is being seen as a significant relief for the educator. (HT File)

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Following the complaints by his school’s teacher, Sekhon had earlier been shifted to GPS Hussainpura, who had accused him of making casteist remarks, among other allegations. The allegations had prompted the department to initiate a formal probe, leading to his transfer as a precautionary measure. However, after a thorough investigation, the department concluded that the claims were unsubstantiated. According to the inquiry report submitted by the district education officer (elementary) on April 16, a four-member committee was constituted to examine the matter in detail.

The panel, after reviewing statements and evidence from the concerned parties, clearly stated that no instance of discrimination on the basis of caste or creed was found against Sekhon. Based on these findings, the department cancelled the earlier transfer order and directed that Sekhon be reinstated at his original post. Reacting to the development, Sekhon termed the episode a ‘targeted campaign’ against him. “The department has now verified the facts and revoked the order. The truth has finally come out. The decision reflects the department’s commitment to ensuring fairness and taking action only on verified facts,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The issue earlier sparked protests by members of the democratic teachers’ front, who demonstrated outside the district education officer’s (DEO) office in February, demanding strict action against the head teacher. The protests added pressure on the administration to act swiftly on the complaints. With the inquiry now concluding in his favour, the reinstatement is being seen as a significant relief for the educator. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue earlier sparked protests by members of the democratic teachers’ front, who demonstrated outside the district education officer’s (DEO) office in February, demanding strict action against the head teacher. The protests added pressure on the administration to act swiftly on the complaints. With the inquiry now concluding in his favour, the reinstatement is being seen as a significant relief for the educator. {{/usCountry}}

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