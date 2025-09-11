Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Ludhiana climbs to 18th spot in National Air Quality survey

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 04:32 am IST

Officials from the municipal corporation credited this jump to multiple pollution control initiatives and the gradual completion of large-scale construction projects that had earlier contributed to the worsening air quality

Despite long-standing concerns over air pollution, Ludhiana has shown signs of progress in improving its air quality. The city has secured the 18th rank in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2025, conducted under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This improvement marks a steady rise from its 31st rank last year and 28th in 2023, in the category of cities with a population above 10 lakh.

With a noteworthy 75% improvement in AQI, the city is set to receive <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23 crore by the end of this month. (HT Photo)
Officials from the Municipal Corporation credited this jump to multiple pollution control initiatives and the gradual completion of large-scale construction projects that had earlier contributed to the worsening air quality. “Earlier, we were struggling due to dust from ongoing infrastructure works. Now, the city is seeing the results of sustained efforts,” said Sham Lal Gupta, Superintending Engineer, Municipal Corporation.

Under NCAP, Ludhiana was to receive 143 crore over several years. Between 2019 and 2023, the city received nearly 92 crore in phased grants. However, during 2023–24 and 2024–25, the city was denied central funds due to the CPCB’s observation of no significant improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Now, with a noteworthy 75% improvement in AQI, the city is set to receive 23 crore by the end of this month. Officials say this fund will support further environmental management projects and help sustain the momentum.

One of Ludhiana’s flagship environmental initiatives, the Tree ATM campaign, has gained recognition at the national level. As part of the “Wake Up Ludhiana” mission, the Municipal Corporation launched mobile vans, dubbed “Tree ATMs,” which delivered free saplings directly to residents. The campaign has not only boosted green cover but also actively involved citizens in tackling the city’s pollution crisis.

“This campaign brought tree plantations closer to the people,” an official said. “It helped combat rising pollution levels, particularly in dust-prone areas.”

