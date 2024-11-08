Ludhiana clinches three baseball titles

On the fifth day of the second phase of the state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, season 3, Ludhiana dominated the baseball game securing victories in the Under-14, Under-17, and Under-21 categories. A player in action on the fifth day of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The second phase of the state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, season 3, kicked off on November 4 across five districts, including Ludhiana. Athletes of all ages, from under-14 to over 70, are showcasing their talents in athletics, baseball, kickboxing, and lawn tennis, delivering impressive performances throughout the week.

At Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, in the U-14 600m race category, Reet from Mohali clinched gold, and Mannat Kaur from Sri Fatehgarh Sahib and Khushi Tyagi from Ludhiana bagged silver and bronze, respectively. In the U-21 10,000m event, Kamalpreet Kaur from Jalandhar emerged as the winner, followed by Amritsar’s Gurpreet Kaur and Shubhjeet Kaur.

In the 21-30 age group, Mansa’s Baljit Kaur secured the top spot in the 10,000m walk, while Patiala’s Raveena Rani claimed gold in 5,000m run.

In the 31-40 age category, Malkit Kaur from Sri Muktsar Sahib won gold in 200m run, with Bathinda’s Veerpal Kaur finishing second.

In Kickboxing organised at the Multipurpose Hall, Ferozepur’s Harsharan Kaur stood first in the U-14 girls’ 32kg light contact event, while Gurnoor Kaur dominated the 28kg category.

In U-17, 37kg light contact, Simranjeet Kaur from Sri Muktsar Sahib emerged victorious.

At the Harvest Lawn Tennis Academy in Jassowal, the men’s 31-40 age group semifinals saw Patiala defeat SAS Nagar 2-0. Ludhiana won against Moga 2-0.

In the 41-50 women’s finals, Patiala claimed victory over Bathinda with a score of 2-0.

Ludhiana took the spotlight in baseball, hosting matches at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School in Gill.

In the U-14 girls’ category, Ludhiana defeated Ferozepur 2-0 in the first semifinal, with Simran and Jasmeet each scoring a run.

Sangrur outplayed Moga 12-2 in the second semifinal, led by Sukhman and Jaspreet with two runs each.

In the final showdown, Ludhiana triumphed over Sangrur 4-1, securing first place, while Sangrur took second and Moga placed third.

In the U-17 girls’ baseball category, Ludhiana continued its winning streak by defeating Moga 13-1 in the semifinals, with standout performances by Jasmeet and Sanchi.

In the finals, Ludhiana bested Ferozepur 9-4, clinching first place with Ferozepur in second and Sangrur in third.

The U-21 girls’ baseball finals saw another Ludhiana victory over Ferozepur with a score of 4-2. Ludhiana took first place, Ferozepur came in second, and Sangrur placed third.