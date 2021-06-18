Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana clocks 64 more virus cases, 3 deaths
chandigarh news

Ludhiana clocks 64 more virus cases, 3 deaths

One patient succumbed to the black fungus infection, while five more patients were diagnosed with the fungal infection, as per district health department officials
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Two men and a woman lost their battle to the virus. The victims included a 39-year-old woman of Payal, 58-year-old man of Jagraon and 83-year-old man of Salempur (Representative Photo/HT File)

Three deaths and 64 coronavirus cases were reported in Ludhiana on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 2,071 and overall case count to 86,491.

Two men and a woman lost their battle to the virus. The victims included a 39-year-old woman of Payal, 58-year-old man of Jagraon and 83-year-old man of Salempur.

One patient succumbs to black fungus

One patient succumbed to the black fungus infection, while five more patients were diagnosed with the fungal infection, as per district health department officials.

The number of confirmed cases in the district has reached 130, of which 19 patients have succumbed to the infection so far and 50 cases remain active.

Of the confirmed cases, 72 are residents of Ludhiana, while the rest are from other districts and states. Similarly, of the black fungus victims, nine were locals.

