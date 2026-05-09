Ludhiana cloth trader loses 3 lakh to cyber fraudsters

A Ludhiana-based cloth trader from Uttar Pradesh fell victim to a sophisticated cyber fraud after scammers allegedly cloned his UPI account and siphoned off ₹3.42 lakh.

Police officials suspect the fraud was executed using advanced cyber techniques to gain unauthorized access to the victim’s banking details. (HT File)

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The victim, identified as Lalman Yadav, a resident of Kabir Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, is engaged in cloth business in Ludhiana. According to police officials, the fraudsters allegedly hacked his bank account and created a duplicate UPI profile to carry out unauthorised transactions from his savings account.

An inquiry was conducted by the Bakhira branch of the State Bank of India in Uttar Pradesh after which a complaint was lodged with the Uttar Pradesh police. A zero FIR was subsequently registered at the Bakhira police station in Sant Kabir Nagar district on March 16 and later transferred to Ludhiana for further investigation.

The case is now being investigated by the division number 1 police station in Ludhiana. Inspector Paramvir Singh, station house officer, said a case against unidentified persons has been registered under Section 66-C of Information and Technology Act.

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{{^usCountry}} The SHO said the investigation is focused on tracing the fake UPI account and tracking the digital trail used by the accused to withdraw the money. Police officials suspect the fraud was executed using advanced cyber techniques to gain unauthorized access to the victim’s banking details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SHO said the investigation is focused on tracing the fake UPI account and tracking the digital trail used by the accused to withdraw the money. Police officials suspect the fraud was executed using advanced cyber techniques to gain unauthorized access to the victim’s banking details. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Further, the Inspector added that teams are working on technical inputs and the accused would be arrested soon after the investigation progresses further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, the Inspector added that teams are working on technical inputs and the accused would be arrested soon after the investigation progresses further. {{/usCountry}}

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