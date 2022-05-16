Ludhiana | CMC Foundation awards 17 fellowships

Christian Medical College (CMC)-Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER) awarded 17 fellowships to senior faculty of medical colleges at its 17th annual international fellowship programme in health professions education and leadership.

The convocation was preceded by the poster presentation by 2020 and 2021 fellows on their research projects in medical education. The fellowship faculty included experts in the field of medical education from different parts of the country and abroad.

Chief guest Madhuri Kanitkar, vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, Lieutenant General (retired), awarded the fellowships.

A paediatric nephrologist and a FAIMER fellow, Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, is the third woman officer and the first paediatrician to be ranked second-highest in the Indian Armed Forces. Kanitkar has served in the Indian military for 37 years.

Kanitkar highlighted her journey in medical education.

Director Dr William Bhatti, CMC, said teachers in medical colleges keep learning and their training is of prime importance keeping in view the new competency-based curriculum in India.

Professor Dr Anjali Jain, anatomy, said a total of 48 fellows are being trained in the ongoing on-site session.