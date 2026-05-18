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Ludhiana college introduces AI-enabled device for visually impaired students

The device — Knowledge In a Box (KIBO) — translates, digitises and converts printed, handwritten and digital documents into audio lessons in over 60 languages

Published on: May 18, 2026 04:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Satish Chander Dhawan Government College has introduced KIBO device, an AI-powered assistive education platform designed for visually impaired students, becoming the only college in Ludhiana to offer the facility after the main campus of Panjab University.

College principal Gursharnjit Singh Sandhu said the facility was inaugurated recently by MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu. (HT File)

Commonly known as ‘knowledge in a box’, the device can translate, digitise and convert printed, handwritten and digital documents into audio lessons in more than 60 languages, enabling visually impaired students to access educational material independently.

College principal Gursharnjit Singh Sandhu said the facility was inaugurated recently by MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu and a dedicated section for the device has been created in the college library. He said the institution currently has five visually impaired students and the technology would significantly improve their access to study material. “Students can place books or documents under the device and the content is instantly converted into audio format, allowing them to study independently,” he said.

The initiative comes nearly two months after social activist and college alumnus Brij Bhushan Goyal highlighted the lack of accessible educational infrastructure for visually impaired students in colleges across Punjab.

According to Goyal, a dedicated WhatsApp group has also been formed in coordination with the college’s disability cell to facilitate communication and assistance for visually impaired students.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana college introduces AI-enabled device for visually impaired students
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana college introduces AI-enabled device for visually impaired students
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