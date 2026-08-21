Ludhiana: Computer teachers protest over service benefits, warn of state-level stir

Members of the Computer Teachers Union, Ludhiana, staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office on Thursday against what they described as the Punjab government’s failure to fulfil long-pending promises made to computer teachers.

Computer Teachers protesting at the DC office in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

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Among their key demands are the immediate implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission, release of frozen dearness allowance (DA), timely promotions and restoration of service benefits.

The protesting teachers raised slogans against the government and burnt a symbolic bundle representing its ‘unfulfilled promises’. They said repeated meetings and assurances had failed to bring any permanent solution to their demands.

Har Rai Kumar, district president of the union said computer teachers in Punjab had been regular employees since 2011, but their financial and service-related benefits had allegedly been withheld over the years. They said the delay has left the teaching cadre frustrated and disappointed.

The teachers also demanded jobs for the dependent family members of computer teachers who died during service. They further sought an early settlement of all other pending issues concerning the cadre.

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{{^usCountry}} Union representatives alleged that the government continues to hold meetings without taking concrete steps to resolve the core issues. Harpreet Singh Birmi, a teacher, said the gap between assurances and actual implementation has further increased resentment among computer teachers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union representatives alleged that the government continues to hold meetings without taking concrete steps to resolve the core issues. Harpreet Singh Birmi, a teacher, said the gap between assurances and actual implementation has further increased resentment among computer teachers. {{/usCountry}}

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The union warned that if their demands are not addressed promptly and effectively, it would intensify its agitation at the state level. Leaders said larger protests and other forms of action would be announced in the coming days.

The teachers maintained that they wanted the government to honour its earlier commitments and ensure that their financial and service-related rights are implemented without further delay.