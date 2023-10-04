Ludhiana: Congestion to ease as Bharat Nagar Chowk closure lifted after five days

Commuters in the city can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the section of Ferozepur road between Bharat Nagar Chowk and Mini Secretariat reopens for vehicular traffic after a five-day closure on Thursday.

Commuters stuck in a traffic jam amid the road closure near the Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/ht)

The shutdown, caused due to a delay in the installation of girders at the elevated project, had caused significant inconvenience to residents — who were forced to navigate alternate routes due to the ongoing construction.

The stretch had remained closed for the traffic over the weekend to complete the construction work, which was delayed and bled into weekdays. Commuters could be seen stuck in serpentine queues for long periods on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Traffic) Charanjiv Lamba confirmed that the stretch will open from Thursday

The elevated road project, spanning 12.95 km and initiated in 2018, was initially scheduled for completion in 2022. However, the deadline was extended to March 2023 and the final deadline for completion is now set for November of this year.

Navkaran Singh Gill, a commuter, expressed exasperation at the constant delays and the occasional closures, saying, “Crossing from Bharat Nagar Chowk is very confusing as the route to Mini Secretariat is often closed. I urge the authorities to expedite the project because Ferozepur road has been under construction for several years.”

According to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials, another terminal of the project — extending from Bharat Nagar Chowk to Jagraon Bridge — is expected to open by the end of this month, further easing the commute.

They added that work was progressing at the expected pace and the section leading up to the bus stand will take a bit longer and should be finished by the year-end.

Another section of the project, extending from Octroi post to Bhai Wala Chowk, was opened a few weeks ago, and the portion from Bharat Nagar Chowk to Jagraon Bridge is slated to open by the end of the current month.

