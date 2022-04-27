Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Congress leader protests over LIT’s ‘bias’ in acting against ex-chairperson
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Congress leader protests over LIT’s ‘bias’ in acting against ex-chairperson

Congress leader and RTI activist Gagandeep Singh Threeke alleged that former Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairperson Balasubramaniam has established a direct entry to the park from the backside of his house, which is illegal
Congress leader Gagandeep Singh holding a protest outside the main gate of LIT office in Ludhiana on April 26, 2022. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

:Slamming the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) authorities for failing to act against the alleged encroachment by former LIT chairperson, Raman Balasubramaniam, at the park adjoining his house in BRS Nagar, Congress leader and RTI activist Gagandeep Singh Threeke staged a protest outside the LIT’s office in Feroze Gandhi market on Tuesday.

Threeke said the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the local bodies department had also directed the officials to act on the complaint, but to no avail. He accused the LIT officials of supporting the former LIT chairperson.

Threeke alleged that Balasubramaniam has established a direct entry to the park from the backside of his house, which is illegal. Further, he alleged that cars are parked inside the park and its the main gate remains locked most of the time.

Balasubramaniam has been repeatedly refuting the allegations in the past stating that the park is open to the public and no encroachment has been done at the site.

The LIT officials also refuted the allegations. LIT executive officer (EO) Kuljeet Kaur said the LIT has also installed a board at the park, which states that the park is open for the public, and the officials have made sure that the gate remains open for the public.

RELATED STORIES

Speaking on the allegation of establishment of direct entry to the parkvfrom the rear side of the house, Kaur said action against the same has to be taken by MC as the scheme has been transferred to the civic body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP