Ludhiana | Congress leader protests over LIT’s ‘bias’ in acting against ex-chairperson

:Slamming the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) authorities for failing to act against the alleged encroachment by former LIT chairperson, Raman Balasubramaniam, at the park adjoining his house in BRS Nagar, Congress leader and RTI activist Gagandeep Singh Threeke staged a protest outside the LIT’s office in Feroze Gandhi market on Tuesday.

Threeke said the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the local bodies department had also directed the officials to act on the complaint, but to no avail. He accused the LIT officials of supporting the former LIT chairperson.

Threeke alleged that Balasubramaniam has established a direct entry to the park from the backside of his house, which is illegal. Further, he alleged that cars are parked inside the park and its the main gate remains locked most of the time.

Balasubramaniam has been repeatedly refuting the allegations in the past stating that the park is open to the public and no encroachment has been done at the site.

The LIT officials also refuted the allegations. LIT executive officer (EO) Kuljeet Kaur said the LIT has also installed a board at the park, which states that the park is open for the public, and the officials have made sure that the gate remains open for the public.

Speaking on the allegation of establishment of direct entry to the parkvfrom the rear side of the house, Kaur said action against the same has to be taken by MC as the scheme has been transferred to the civic body.