Ludhiana | Congress stages protest against BJP for ‘victimising’ Sonia Gandhi

Congress leaders and councillors, led by former MLA Sanjay Talwar, staged a peaceful protest against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) at Samrala chowk on Wednesday.

They accused the BJP of ‘misusing’ government institutions, including enforcement directorate (ED), for suppressing the voice of opposition and alleged victimisation and harassment of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

GNDEC students bag placements in top companies

Ludhiana Over 700 students of 2021-2022 batch of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), Ludhiana, bagged placement and internship opportunities in top companies. Companies such as Samsung, R&D, Zscaler, Amazon, Infosys, Sapient, TCS, Cognizant, Volvo Eicher, CapGemini, Wipro, HCL, Saint-Gobain, Honda Motorcycle & Scooters, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, DENSO Corporation, Schneider Electric, India Mart, ACC Limited, Tata Elxsi, Vardhman Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, RDC Concrete, SML Isuzu, Sonalika Group, Jayaswal Neco Industries, etc hired students. A student, Harveer Singh, was recently placed in Microsoft at a package of ₹51 lakh. Moreover, a team of students developed Battlefield Management System, in association with the Indian Army, which, as per the college officials, is useful for developing strategic wars policies. The project was highly appreciated by the top officials of the Indian Army after which team members— Raghu Gulati, Shiv Charan, Suraj Mehral, were honoured by the Army officers. Principal Sehijpal Singh, along with other dignitaries, honoured Harveer Singh and other students on Wednesday.

Ex-BJP MLA’s son booked for ‘assaulting’ Janakpuri resident

Ludhiana Honey Bedi, son of a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, has been booked for allegedly assaulting a man following a land dispute. The complainant, Om Parkash, 47, of Janakpuri said on July 25, when he was at a tea stall, the accused turned up there and thrashed him badly. He also threatened him before fleeing from the spot. It is learnt that residents of Janakpuri, including women, had staged a protest outside Division number 2 police station, seeking action against a group of people who were allegedly trying to take possession of a land on which a temple was established by the locals around 25 years ago. A woman who used to take care of the temple had died 15 years ago. Since then, the temple has been closed. Residents had also alleged that Honey Bedi was favouring the accused. The woman had also alleged that after returning from the police station, Honey Bedi had intercepted their way and threatened them. Refuting the allegations, Honey Bedi said he neither assaulted anyone nor was favouring any accused. Assistant sub-inspector Tehal Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Division number 2 police station.

Health dept collects 16 samples of milk & its products, grocery items

Ludhiana To keep a check on milk adulteration, the health department teams collected 16 samples of milk, milk products and grocery items in Mullanpur, Raikot and Sudhar area in the last two days. District health officer (DHO) Dr Gurpreet Singh said, “Usually, there is shortage of milk during this time of the year, hence, chances of adulteration are more. So, samples of milk and milk products were taken from different dairy units and shops.” Further, the teams also destroyed expired grocery items and checked the food safety licences, he added. Singh said the drive would continue in the coming days and required action would be taken if the shopkeepers were caught using adulterated items.

