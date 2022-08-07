Ludhiana | Consumer forum directs insurance firm to reimburse mediclaim of ₹34 K
Finding an insurance company in the wrong for not reimbursing a medical claim of ₹34,880 to a complainant, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the firm to reimburse the claim, along with a compensation of ₹5,000.
Sushil Goyal of Khanna, Ludhiana, submitted a complaint against The Oriental Insurance Company Limited, New Delhi. through its managing director (referred to as opposite party 1 or OP 1), The Oriental Insurance Company Limited, Ludhiana, through its branch manager (OP 2), M/s Raksha Health Insurance, Faridabad, through its Branch Head (OP 3) and M/s Raksha TPA, Ludhiana, through its branch manager (OP 4).
The complaint
Sushil Goyal, in his complaint, stated that he purchased a medical health insurance policy from the opposite parties, which was valid from January 30, 2019 to January 29, 2020. Previously too , he had a policy that was valid from January 30, 2018.
The policy covered the complainant, his wife Vanita Goyal and two children Ishika Goyal and Divyanshu Goyal.
It was further alleged that his daughter Ishika tested positive for dengue on December 07, 2019 and was discharged on December 12, 2019 for which the complainant lodged a claim for reimbursement of the hospital expenses of ₹34,880.
After the receipt of the claim, OP 4 demanded certain documents, but the complainant had submitted those, along with the claim form.
Despite this, OP 1 and OP 2 in connivance with OP 3 and OP 4 repudiated the claim on September 18, 2020.
Resisting the complaint, in a joint written statement, the OPs pleaded that the complaint was time barred and the complainant did not apply for any cashless treatment for his daughter Ishika Goyal in respect of her treatment at Guru Amar Das Clinic and Physiotherapy Centre, Khanna.
“After getting discharged from the hospital, the complainant neither lodged any claim nor submitted any document with TPA or the insurance company within the prescribed time. After the receipt of the claim from the complainant, OP 3 scrutinised the documents and gathered information and found that some documents were not provided by the complainant and thus the claim was not considered,” contended the counsel for the opposite parties.
Further, appealing to dismiss the complaint, the opposite parties stated that during the investigation by OP 3, it was found that Guru Amar Das Clinic and Physiotherapy Centre, Khanna, was a nine-bed hospital and as per the policy condition, the treating hospital should have at least ten in-patient beds.
Commission’s verdict
The commission, however, observed that in regard to the condition as to whether Guru Amar Das Clinic and Physiotherapy Centre, Khanna, was a ten-bed hospital or not, the OPs had relied upon the investigation report that mentioned that the investigator visited the hospital and verified the details and confirmed that it was only a nine-bed hospital.
“The investigation report was not signed by anybody. Contrary to this, the counsel for the complainant has relied upon and referred to a certificate where Punjab Pollution Control Board has referred to the hospital as ten bedded— the authorisation given to the hospital under Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.”
Commission further added the hospitalisation of the patient for five days did not seem to be a case of overstay and therefore, the repudiation of the claim due to non-supply of the certificate of a doctor does not appear to be tenable.
“It would be just and proper if the OP 1 and OP 2 are directed to consider and reimburse the claim in respect of hospital expenses of patient Ishika Goyal, along with composite costs of ₹5,000,” pronounced the commission.
-
Make MSP a legal guarantee: CM Mann at Niti Aayog meeting
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday demanded the Centre to make minimum support price a legal guarantee and assure a marketing system for alternative crops. Addressing the national council meeting of Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Mann said that the MSP must be remunerative as the input cost of agriculture have increased manifolds and farmers are not getting remunerative price for their crops.
-
Amid piling debts, Punjab govt initiates process to wind up Punsup
Amid piling debts to the tune of ₹ 1,400 crore, the Punjab government has started the process to wind up food procurement body – Punjab state civil supplies corporation (Punsup). As per the proposal, Punsup will be merged with Punjab state grains procurement corporation (Pungrain), which majorly includes 1,500 staff and assets such as its headquarters in Chandigarh and food grain storage godowns in the state. The corporation runs fair price shops across the state.
-
Lumpy skin disease: Over 66k goat pox vaccine doses received: Min Laljit Bhullar
The Punjab government has received 66,666 doses of goat pox vaccine from Hyderabad, which will be administered free of cost to healthy livestock to contain the spread of the deadly lumpy skin disease, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Sunday. The disease, caused by a virus called Capripoxvirus, has left 160 cattle dead and infected 12,000 others in the state.
-
Cops probe UP minister's 'disappearance' from court after conviction
A "preliminary enquiry" has been launched into the "disappearance" of Uttar Pradesh minister Rakesh Sachan from a courtroom "without furnishing bail bonds" after being convicted in an Arms Acts case, a senior police official said Sunday. Police Commissioner BP Jogdand said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Ashok Kumar Singh has been asked to inquire into the charges levelled against the minister in a police complaint before an FIR is lodged.
-
City on orange alert till Aug 10, widespread heavy rainfall predicted
Mumbai: Several parts of the city and the suburbs on Sunday received moderate to heavy rainfall, leading to traffic snarls across the city and delays on both western, and central railways. After a prolonged dry spell in the city since July 16, heavy rains have been predicted to make a comeback between August 8 and August 10, as per forecasts.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics