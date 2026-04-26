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Ludhiana: Contractual civil hospital workers to get salary hike

Officials said the revised wages will now be aligned with the mandated DC rates, addressing a key grievance that has persisted for several years

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 03:58 am IST
By Komal, Ludhiana
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As many as 85 contractual employees, who have been working for years at wages far below the prescribed district collector (DC) rates, will soon get a pay hike, officials said on Saturday. A proposal is set to be cleared by the authorities concerned soon, they said.

Officials at the hospital said the affected employees include support staff working in sanitation, patient assistance and other essential services. (HT File)

Officials said that the hospital administration took cognisance of the long-standing disparity, where workers deployed across multiple departments were being paid less than the minimum daily wage rates fixed by the district administration. Officials said the revised wages will now be aligned with the mandated DC rates, addressing a key grievance that has persisted for several years.

Officials said the issue of low wages for contractual staff is not new and has surfaced repeatedly in the past as well. Earlier reports had also highlighted discrepancies in payments to outsourced employees and the need for verification of their wage structures. The problem has been compounded by broader staffing and administrative gaps in the hospital system, which continues to face shortages in various categories.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Contractual civil hospital workers to get salary hike
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Contractual civil hospital workers to get salary hike
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