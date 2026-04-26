Ludhiana: Contractual civil hospital workers to get salary hike

As many as 85 contractual employees, who have been working for years at wages far below the prescribed district collector (DC) rates, will soon get a pay hike, officials said on Saturday. A proposal is set to be cleared by the authorities concerned soon, they said.

Officials at the hospital said the affected employees include support staff working in sanitation, patient assistance and other essential services. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said that the hospital administration took cognisance of the long-standing disparity, where workers deployed across multiple departments were being paid less than the minimum daily wage rates fixed by the district administration. Officials said the revised wages will now be aligned with the mandated DC rates, addressing a key grievance that has persisted for several years.

Officials said the issue of low wages for contractual staff is not new and has surfaced repeatedly in the past as well. Earlier reports had also highlighted discrepancies in payments to outsourced employees and the need for verification of their wage structures. The problem has been compounded by broader staffing and administrative gaps in the hospital system, which continues to face shortages in various categories.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Senior medical officer Dr Akhil Sareen confirmed that the administration has acknowledged the issue and initiated corrective steps. “We have taken note that outsourced staff were being paid below the DC rates. The matter has been addressed, and their salaries are being upgraded accordingly,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior medical officer Dr Akhil Sareen confirmed that the administration has acknowledged the issue and initiated corrective steps. “We have taken note that outsourced staff were being paid below the DC rates. The matter has been addressed, and their salaries are being upgraded accordingly,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He added that ensuring fair wages is essential, not only for employee welfare but also for maintaining smooth hospital operations. “These workers are part of the system and contribute to daily functioning. Addressing their concerns was necessary,” Sareen said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that ensuring fair wages is essential, not only for employee welfare but also for maintaining smooth hospital operations. “These workers are part of the system and contribute to daily functioning. Addressing their concerns was necessary,” Sareen said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials at the hospital said the affected employees include support staff working in sanitation, patient assistance and other essential services, whose roles are critical to maintaining hygiene and patient care standards in a high-footfall government facility. The decision is also being seen in the backdrop of previous protests and demands by contractual employees seeking salary hikes and regularisation. Workers had earlier raised concerns over low pay and delays in wages, which at times disrupted hospital services and affected patient care. Officials indicated that the revised wage implementation process is underway and will be executed through the concerned outsourcing agencies. The move is expected to bring immediate relief to the workers and could also help in improving staff morale and service delivery at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials at the hospital said the affected employees include support staff working in sanitation, patient assistance and other essential services, whose roles are critical to maintaining hygiene and patient care standards in a high-footfall government facility. The decision is also being seen in the backdrop of previous protests and demands by contractual employees seeking salary hikes and regularisation. Workers had earlier raised concerns over low pay and delays in wages, which at times disrupted hospital services and affected patient care. Officials indicated that the revised wage implementation process is underway and will be executed through the concerned outsourcing agencies. The move is expected to bring immediate relief to the workers and could also help in improving staff morale and service delivery at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

hospital administration See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON