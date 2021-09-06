Ludhiana: Contractual staff announce indefinite strike, bus services to be hit

The Punjab Roadways and PRTC Contractual Employees Union has announced an indefinite strike from Monday onwards to protest against the delay in their regularisation.

As per the roadways officials, the regular staff will operate some buses, but movement of majority of the buses will be hit due to the strike.

“Around 200 buses from Ludhiana bus stand and 2,500 across the state will remain off the roads during the agitation, which will continue till the government regularises the contractual staff. We have been protesting for our rights for a long time, but the government has not paid heed. We do not want to harass the public, but have been left with no option,” said union’s district president Shamsher Singh.