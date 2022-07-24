Ludhiana: Cop fails to identify vehicle lifter’s identity, booked for negligence

A man who is facing trial in a vehicle lifting case had produced fake identity documents with the police at the time of his arrest, which has come to the fore during the verification process conducted by Ludhiana Central Jail officials.

After the revelation, the Khanna police have lodged an FIR against sub-inspector Sukhwinder Pal Singh, in-charge at Kot police post, Manpreet Singh of Maksudran, the undertrial, and Gian SIngh, sarpanch of Maksudran village, who had wrongly identified Manpreet.

SI Sukhwinder Pal Singh had arrested Manpreet Singh in March for vehicle lifting and during his arrest, he had misled the police by producing identifying himself as Jaspreet Singh of Maksudran and producing an Aadhar Card with the same name.

Gian Singh had also identified him as Jaspreet Singh. The accused was sent to police custody for questioning for two days after his arrest before being sent to jail on judicial remand. However, the police failed to find that he was faking his identity.

However, during verification, the jail staff had their doubts and alerted jail minister Harjot Singh Bains, who marked an inquiry in the matter. During investigation, police found that Manpreet had used the name and Aadhar card of his younger brother Jaspreet Singh to mislead the police, as he was already facing trial in a criminal case. The accused had assumed that he would face problems in availing bail due to his previous criminal record.

Superintendent of police (SP, headquarter) Khanna, Gurpreet Kaur Purewal said that a case under Sections 177, 419, 420, 120-B and 166 A of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sadar police station