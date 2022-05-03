Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana cops go all out to shed extra kilos

The cops in Ludhiana have started sweating out to shed extra kilos by walking, playing volleyball, doing yoga and stretching
Cops playing volleyball to shed some kilos at Police Lines in Ludhiana on May 02, 2022. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on May 03, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Taking the challenge set by commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on losing extra weight seriously, the police personnel have started sweating out to shed extra kilos by walking, playing volleyball, doing yoga and stretching.

The officials are also taking the services of professions to tone their bodies.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic 2) Karnail Singh said due to odd duty hours, the police personnel merely find time to do exercise or yoga due to which they face physical problems, including obesity, diabetes and stress.

“While consulting the professional we found that some physical activities can be done during performing duties. Even a little movement and stretching can also help in keeping the body in shape,”the ACP said.

“Apart from it, they have also been advised to involve themselves in sports activities when they find some time,” he added.

A police officer said, “While performing duty, we used to suffer pain in joints, neck and backache. Simple stretching for just a few minutes reduces the pain. We have also changed our eating habits and shun fast food.”

Opening the contest for overweight police personnel, commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma had announced to honour and reward the police personnel who will lose his extra weight quickly without harming their physical and mental health in three months.

