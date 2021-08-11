Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana councillor’s husband in soup for manhandling cops
(Photo for representation only)
Ludhiana councillor’s husband in soup for manhandling cops

Deepak Uppal, husband of congress councillor Kitty Uppal, roughed up two police personnel on patrolling duty outside an ice-cream shop in Jamalpur on Sunday night
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 12:36 AM IST

The husband of Congress councillor Kitty Uppal was arrested on Tuesday for assaulting two police personnel in Jamalpur.

In his complaint, ASI Baldev Singh stated that he and ASI Ram Krishan were on PCR patrolling duty in Jamalpur on Sunday night.

They took a break and were having ice-cream outside a shop when Deepak Uppal, husband of Kitty Uppal, councillor from ward number 21, arrived there in a Maruti Suzuki Swift with some more men.

By repeatedly honking, Deepak asked the cops to move their PCR vehicle and also misbehaved with them. When ASI Krishan tried to film the incident on his mobile phone, Deepak snatched his mobile and threw it away. He also manhandled ASI Singh when he intervened.

ASI Mewa Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had arrested Deepak and a hunt was on for his accomplices.

They are facing a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant from discharge of public function), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

