Ludhiana | Councillors seek commencement of fogging early this year
Citing mosquito breeding ahead of usual time this year due to rise in mercury, the councillors and public urge municipal corporation (MC) to commence fogging early this season, which usually begins at the end of May or the first week of July.
The councillors demand so suspecting that cases of dengue and chikungunya might also surface early this year.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor (ward number 57) Manju Aggarwal said the rising temperature has broken decades’ records, also resulting in early breeding of mosquitoes. The public is regularly complaining about the same, she added.
Aggarwal had also submitted a memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu regarding the same on April 12.
“I will again take up the matter with mayor as the MC has failed to commence fogging and this will trouble the public in coming days,” Aggarwal said.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor (ward number 46) Harbhajan Singh Dang said the matter will be highlighted in front of the mayor as the public is regularly asking the councillors to commence fogging. “The MC should change its schedule and we will meet mayor in the coming days over the issue. We will also raise other pending issues regarding the development works.”
MC health officer, Vipal Malhotra, said fogging is usually commenced during the first week of July. “ If the councillors have raised demand for early fogging, I will discuss the matter with higher officials and action will be taken as per their directions,” Malhotra said.
5 workers die after inhaling gas at fish processing factory in Mangaluru
Five employees of a fish processing unit in Mangaluru died, and three are undergoing treatment after inhaling toxic fumes from one of the tanks, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Sri Ulka fish processing unit in Bajpe on Sunday night. While three of them died inside the tank, two died at the hospital, said police. All victims are natives of West Bengal, police said.
8-year-old found dead in Chikhali, Pimpri-Chinchwad police question eight people
The Pimpri Chinchwad police are questioning eight people in the murder case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in an unoccupied accommodation on Sunday night. His father owns a grocery store in Chikhali area. A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station when he was reported missing. Senior police inspector Vasant Babar of Chikhali police station is investigating the case.
Riverfront development project: Activists raise issues of monetisation of excess land, change in land use
PUNE As more issues are being raised by city-based NGOs against the over ₹2,000 crore riverfront development project for the Mula-Mutha, the Pune Municipal Corporation has been putting out clarifications to gain the public's confidence. However the PMC has responded to this question saying that no land will be handed over for real estate development. In addition to plantations, the project also includes building parks and gardens, samadhis, ghats, food courts and other public facilities.
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Pune, one held
A 19-year-old pedestrian boy was killed in a hit-and-run by a truck in the early hours of Sunday at Katraj. The truck driver, who had fled the spot, was arrested by the police. The a resident of Katraj, victim Amol Tanaji Gaikwad is a native of Solapur and comes from an economically weak family, according to the police. The accused has been identified as Santoshnagar area of Katraj, 39, Bhagwan Rangnath Panjanjal.
Pune police arrest two men involved in temple jewellery theft
PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Monday in at least two cases of temple jewellery theft in the city. They have been identified as Somnath Kisan Bhosale, 25, a resident of Uttam Nagar and a resident of Mangalvedha in Solapur, 19, Dnyaneshwar Raosaheb Sonawane, according to a statement issued by unit 2 of Pune police crime branch.
