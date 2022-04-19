Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Councillors seek commencement of fogging early this year
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Councillors seek commencement of fogging early this year

The councillors demand early fogging in Ludhiana suspecting that cases of dengue and chikungunya might also surface early this year
Citing mosquito breeding ahead of usual time this year due to rise in mercury, the councillors and public urge Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) to commence fogging early this season (HT FILE)
Citing mosquito breeding ahead of usual time this year due to rise in mercury, the councillors and public urge Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) to commence fogging early this season (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Citing mosquito breeding ahead of usual time this year due to rise in mercury, the councillors and public urge municipal corporation (MC) to commence fogging early this season, which usually begins at the end of May or the first week of July.

The councillors demand so suspecting that cases of dengue and chikungunya might also surface early this year.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor (ward number 57) Manju Aggarwal said the rising temperature has broken decades’ records, also resulting in early breeding of mosquitoes. The public is regularly complaining about the same, she added.

Aggarwal had also submitted a memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu regarding the same on April 12.

“I will again take up the matter with mayor as the MC has failed to commence fogging and this will trouble the public in coming days,” Aggarwal said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor (ward number 46) Harbhajan Singh Dang said the matter will be highlighted in front of the mayor as the public is regularly asking the councillors to commence fogging. “The MC should change its schedule and we will meet mayor in the coming days over the issue. We will also raise other pending issues regarding the development works.”

MC health officer, Vipal Malhotra, said fogging is usually commenced during the first week of July. “ If the councillors have raised demand for early fogging, I will discuss the matter with higher officials and action will be taken as per their directions,” Malhotra said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that three labourers of a fish processing unit lost their lives on Sunday late at night and two in the wee hours of Monday (Representative usse)

    5 workers die after inhaling gas at fish processing factory in Mangaluru

    Five employees of a fish processing unit in Mangaluru died, and three are undergoing treatment after inhaling toxic fumes from one of the tanks, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Sri Ulka fish processing unit in Bajpe on Sunday night. While three of them died inside the tank, two died at the hospital, said police. All victims are natives of West Bengal, police said.

  • The child went missing from near his residence and was found in a house located close to his residence, according to the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    8-year-old found dead in Chikhali, Pimpri-Chinchwad police question eight people

    The Pimpri Chinchwad police are questioning eight people in the murder case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in an unoccupied accommodation on Sunday night. His father owns a grocery store in Chikhali area. A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station when he was reported missing. Senior police inspector Vasant Babar of Chikhali police station is investigating the case.

  • As more issues are being raised by city-based NGOs against the over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 crore riverfront development project for the Mula-Mutha, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been putting out clarifications to gain the public’s confidence. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Riverfront development project: Activists raise issues of monetisation of excess land, change in land use

    PUNE As more issues are being raised by city-based NGOs against the over 2,000 crore riverfront development project for the Mula-Mutha, the Pune Municipal Corporation has been putting out clarifications to gain the public's confidence. However the PMC has responded to this question saying that no land will be handed over for real estate development. In addition to plantations, the project also includes building parks and gardens, samadhis, ghats, food courts and other public facilities.

  • A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 134(a)(b)/179 and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    19-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Pune, one held

    A 19-year-old pedestrian boy was killed in a hit-and-run by a truck in the early hours of Sunday at Katraj. The truck driver, who had fled the spot, was arrested by the police. The a resident of Katraj, victim Amol Tanaji Gaikwad is a native of Solapur and comes from an economically weak family, according to the police. The accused has been identified as Santoshnagar area of Katraj, 39, Bhagwan Rangnath Panjanjal.

  • Two men were arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Monday in at least two cases of temple jewellery theft in the city. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Pune police arrest two men involved in temple jewellery theft

    PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Monday in at least two cases of temple jewellery theft in the city. They have been identified as Somnath Kisan Bhosale, 25, a resident of Uttam Nagar and a resident of Mangalvedha in Solapur, 19, Dnyaneshwar Raosaheb Sonawane, according to a statement issued by unit 2 of Pune police crime branch.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out