Ludhiana | Councillors seek commencement of fogging early this year

Citing mosquito breeding ahead of usual time this year due to rise in mercury, the councillors and public urge municipal corporation (MC) to commence fogging early this season, which usually begins at the end of May or the first week of July.

The councillors demand so suspecting that cases of dengue and chikungunya might also surface early this year.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor (ward number 57) Manju Aggarwal said the rising temperature has broken decades’ records, also resulting in early breeding of mosquitoes. The public is regularly complaining about the same, she added.

Aggarwal had also submitted a memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu regarding the same on April 12.

“I will again take up the matter with mayor as the MC has failed to commence fogging and this will trouble the public in coming days,” Aggarwal said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor (ward number 46) Harbhajan Singh Dang said the matter will be highlighted in front of the mayor as the public is regularly asking the councillors to commence fogging. “The MC should change its schedule and we will meet mayor in the coming days over the issue. We will also raise other pending issues regarding the development works.”

MC health officer, Vipal Malhotra, said fogging is usually commenced during the first week of July. “ If the councillors have raised demand for early fogging, I will discuss the matter with higher officials and action will be taken as per their directions,” Malhotra said.