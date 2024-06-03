Ludhiana: Couple bludgeons labourer to death

The Salem Tabri police said they solved the murder of a labourer with the arrest of a woman and her husband. Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered the victim’s body from the Sutlej River. The accused in custody of Salem Tabri police on Monday. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Roshni, 22, of Star City on Noorwala Road, and her husband Sher Bahadur, 25.

According to police, victim Sanjay Kumar, 35, of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, was in an illicit relationship with Roshni for the past few months. Roshni wanted to end the extramarital affair and had discussed it with Sanjay, who wanted to continue the affair. He started harassing her mentally and physically, officials said, and added that the deceased was also blackmailing her that he would defame her by revealing their affair to the locals.

Salem Tabri station-house officer (SHO) inspector Jaideep Jakhar said that the woman shared everything with her husband and hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Sanjay Kumar. On May 27, the woman called Sanjay to her home, where she bludgeoned him to death with a hammer with help of her husband. The couple dumped the body in Sutlej River and fled to Uttar Pradesh.

The victim’s brother Ram Karan approached the police and filed a missing complaint on May 29. Ram Karan said that his brother Sanjay Kumar was a factory worker. On May 27, he went to work and did not return. He suspected that Roshni and her husband hid his brother. Following the information, the police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against the accused and started an investigation.

The inspector added that the police had arrested the accused. During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime. The police have added sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the case against the accused.

The inspector said that the woman has a toddler daughter and the victim was also married.