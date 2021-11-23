Ludhiana couple booked for forging deceased son-in-law’s will

Three years after the complaint was lodged, a couple and their accomplices have been booked for forging their deceased son-in-law’s will to usurp his property.

The accused are Avtar Singh, his wife Rajinder Kaur of Ambala, their relatives Bakhshish Singh, Satpal Singh and Keval Singh of Moti Nagar; and two aides, Puran Singh of Shimlapuri and Sucha Singh of GK Estate, Chandigarh Road.

The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Balwinder Singh, 61, of Aman Nagar, Salem Tabri. He had filed the complaint on October 17, 20218.

Balwinder stated that his son Amritpal Singh had married Maninder Kaur, Avtar and Rajinder’s daughter, on September 19, 2010. Balwinder had purchased a 304 square feet plot in Dhandari Kalan in Amritpal’s name on June 5, 2013, which was given on the rent to a factory owner.

He added that on February 26, 2012, Amritpal passed away. Maninder and her daughter were living with them, but on November 14, 2016, Maninder also died in a road mishap. He alleged that Avtar implicated them of murdering Maninder and the police arrested him, his wife and daughter. Later, they were sent to jail.

In October 2018, they were bailed out and after reaching home, they found that their household items had been stolen. He alleged that the accused had forged Amritpal’s will to grab the plot and rented out the property. Balwinder further added that as per the record of the sub registrar office, the accused had got the will registered on May 23, 2016, around four years after his son’s death.

Sub-inspector Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that following a detailed investigation, a case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code. He added that no arrests have been made yet.