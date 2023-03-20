Ludhiana couple booked for installing fake number plate on car to avoid EMIs

A woman and her husband have been booked for allegedly installing fake number plates on the car with an aim to not pay instalments against the loan she had availed for buying the vehicle.

The accused couple have been identified as Neha Aggarwal of Sunil Park of Jassian Road, Ludhiana and her husband Pardeep Aggarwal (Getty images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Neha Aggarwal of Sunil Park of Jassian Road and her husband Pardeep Aggarwal. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Jaspreet Singh of Mundian Kalan, who works in Tata Motor Finance Private Limited.

The complainant said that the couple had bought a Tata Nexon XM car on June 18, 2018 on a loan. The accused had taken the car without getting its registration number, stating that they wanted a fancy number. The company had contacted the couple several times and asked them to get the registration number of the car, but they did pay heed. The accused had paid some of the instalments initially, but had later stopped paying them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused did not pay 22 instalments of the car. Later on, they found that the accused had put a fake registration number plate on the car.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a complaint was received on March 18 and after an enquiry a case was registered against the couple under section 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal etc with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise) of the IPC. The accused are yet to be arrested.