Ludhiana couple ends life after verbal spat

Five months after getting married, a labourer and his wife ended their lives by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan at their rented accommodation in Bhagwant Vihar in Meharban on Saturday, following a verbal spat.

The woman’s sister discovered the bodies on Sunday when she came to check on them when they did not answer their phones nor turned up at the factory where the three of them worked. The woman was 28 years old and her husband was 30, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Davinder Chaudhary. Both of them had separated from their first partners and had married for a second time.

“Neighbours say the labourer was a habitual drinker, which led to frequent quarrels between the couple. It is suspected that the woman hung herself after a spat, and seeing her lifeless body, the labourer lay her on the floor and hung himself,” said the ACP, adding that no suicide note was recovered.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).