Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Couple sent to drug rehab; minor daughter placed in foster care

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Mar 24, 2025 05:42 AM IST

Police said the initial inquiries revealed the couple were once financially stable — the husband worked as a property dealer and later as a motor mechanic — but their lives went downhill due to addiction; the minor girl was placed in the care of a local family that will look after her till her parents recover; once their treatment is completed, the child will be reunited with them

The local police sent a couple to a government drug rehabilitation centre and placed their four-year-old daughter in foster care as she was ‘neglected’, officials said.

The incident came to light as the village, concerned about the deteriorating health of the couple and the plight of their child, alerted the police. (HT Photo)
The incident came to light as the village, concerned about the deteriorating health of the couple and the plight of their child, alerted the police. (HT Photo)

Police said the couple recently moved from Mehroli in Mohali and rented a house at a village in Samrala. Police said the man and his wife are both chronic addicts and the action has been taken as part of the state’s intensified efforts to clamp down on the drug menace.

The incident came to light as the village, concerned about the deteriorating health of the couple and the plight of their child, alerted the police.

Samrala station-house officer (SHO) Pavitar Singh said that when they raided their home, they found the couple in a ‘heavily intoxicated’ state and the girl roaming aimlessly in unhygienic conditions.

Police said the initial inquiries revealed the couple were once financially stable — the husband worked as a property dealer and later as a motor mechanic — but their lives went downhill due to addiction.

The SHO said both individuals tested positive in a dope test. “This case is not just about addiction but about saving a family on the verge of collapse. We are committed to seeing them through the recovery process,” he said.

The minor girl was placed in the care of a local family that will look after her till her parents recover. Once their treatment is completed, the child will be reunited with them.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav said the police are committed to breaking the drug supply chain and rehabilitating victims of substance abuse.

She added that public participation is essential for protecting future generations and creating a drug-free Punjab.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had on February 28 set a 90-day deadline for the police and the administration to make Punjab drug-free.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On