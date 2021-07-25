Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana couples increasingly parting over petty issues, police offer counselling

Around 14 cases have been lodged for dowry harassment and 99 couples sought more time to take a decision
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Around 14 cases have been lodged for dowry harassment and 99 couples sought more time to take a decision. In 91 cases, the complaints were found fake and were cancelled. (HT Photo)

Not only has the pandemic left the lungs of those who had the misfortune of contracting the virus scarred, but the lockdown imposed to check its spread has dealt the death blow to several people’s marriages.

To counsel couples who were driven to divorce over petty issues, the police setup a mega camp at a park near the crime against women and children cell on Saturday. Around 555 unhappy couples were counselled at the camp, of which 415 cases were successfully disposed of, while 59 couples will file divorce cases at court as they failed to reach a settlement. As many as 22 counters were setup.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said, “There has been a change in the pattern of matrimonial disputes after the lockdown was imposed as family members has to spend more time together, which allowed misunderstandings and petty grievances to fester.”

“The deteriorating economic condition of families also contributed to strife in the marriage as did varying expectations from partners, and ego. In some cases, the women said their husbands were drug addicts and in others they complained that their partners spent too much time glued to the screen.”

Around 14 cases have been lodged for dowry harassment and 99 couples sought more time to take a decision. In 91 cases, the complaints were found fake and were cancelled. In the last three days, police have lodged 26 cases of dowry harassment.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP)-level officers were made in charges of their respective zones and 40 counselors, psychiatrists and psychologists were deputed for counselling the couples.

Complainants registered to get the jab

The commissioner of police said the police had said that they will only entertain those who had received at least one dose of the vaccine, but many of people had not received the jab at all. The police allowed them to present their grievances, but registered them online for the jab.

