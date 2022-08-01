Ludhiana | Court sends accused LIT officials to judicial remand

The district court on Monday turned down the appeal of the vigilance bureau for extending the remand of employees of Ludhiana Improvement Trust booked in an alleged corruption case involving illegal sale of plots.

The court has ordered to send them to jail on judicial remand.

The vigilance bureau sought the remand of the accused, including Sandeep Sharma, personal assistant to chairperson of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramanium, executive officer Kuljit Kaur, sales clerk Parveen Kumar in two different cases. The officials said more arrests in the case are yet to be made.

The vigilance bureau had lodged an FIR against Balasubramanium, his PA Sandeep Sharma, executive officer Kuljit Kaur, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, SDO Ankit Narang and junior assistant Gaganadeep Goyal on July 28. The court had already issued an arrest warrant against Balasubramaniun, who is on the run.

Earlier, on July 14, the vigilance bureau had arrested executive officer Kuljit Kaur and sales clerk Parveen Kumar for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 for re-allotment of a booth.

According to the vigilance bureau officials, while investigating the bribe case they came to know about the corrupt practices adopted by the former chairperson and other officials.

The vigilance bureau had found the accused had allotted plot number 9-B in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, plot numbers 102, 103, 104, 105, 106-D in Rishi Nagar and plot number 366-B, 140 in Sarabha Nagar of Ludhiana. The vigilance officer further said those plots were under the local displaced persons (LDP) and other schemes of the trust, but were allotted to unauthorised persons after accepting bribes.