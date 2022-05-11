Ludhiana | Credit war between AAP MLA and Congress councillor over inauguration of tubewell

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (east) Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal and Congress councillor Ravinder Kaur were at loggerheads over the inauguration of newly installed tubewell in ward no- 7 of the municipal corporation (MC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, on Wednesday morning, AAP MLA Grewal along with the supporters inaugurated the tubewell. Later, during the day, area councillor Ravinder Kaur along with her husband Monu Khaira arrived at the spot and inaugurated the tubewell yet again.

Kaur said the work had started during the Congress regime, and Grewal was taking its undue credit. She said Grewal had promised her to jointly inaugurate the tubwell on Wednesday evening. “But Grewal reached here with his supporters in the morning and after inaugurating the tubewell, he locked the power switch box and took the keys with him,” she said.

Bhola on the other hand, said that he had inaugurated the project on the request of the residents.

More news in brief

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP MLA Bagga visits Dana Mani to address arhtiyas’ issues

Ludhiana Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga, MLA (north), on Wednesday visited Dana Mandi on Bahadurke Road and lent arhtiyas, commission agents a listening ear, and assured timely resolution of the issues being faced by them. Chairperson of the market committee Darshan Lal Baweja, secretary Tej Bahadur Singh, and district market officer Davinder Singh Kainth were also present. Bagga said patchwork of roads, sewerage and sanitation supply services in the market will be resolved soon. During the meeting, he issued instructions to the contractor regarding the cleanliness of the market.

Gogi inaugurates ₹2.25-crore RCC project

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (west) Gurpreet Bassi Gogi on Wednesday inaugurated the ₹2.25-crore roller compacted concrete (RCC) project at Focal Point, Phase-8. Gogi also held a meeting with industrialists, including MD of Avon Cycles Onkar Singh Pahwa. Gogi also discussed expediting other development work in the Focal Point area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}