Ludhiana cricketer looks back at family’s support, early beginnings ahead of U-19 debut

Having taken up sports with the sole aim of wanting to grow taller, 18-year-old city lad, Aaradhya Shukla, secured a coveted spot in the Indian U-19 squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup.

Ludhiana’s 18-year-old cricketer Aaradhya Shukla with his coach Amandeep. (HT Photo)

His journey, marked by determination, familial support, and a passion for the game, began with a Yoga Day encounter.

Aaradhya’s father, a mathematics lecturer, had approached coach Amandeep Singh to get his son enrolled into sports not to make a career in it, but to gain an extra inch or two.

Aradhya’s family.

Coach Amandeep vividly recalls, “Not sure if Aradhya did well in the height department, but his stature has risen as a cricketer.”

Excelling in domestic tournaments like the CK Nayudu Trophy and the Cooch Behar Trophy, Aaradhya caught the attention of cricket legends, earning accolades from Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma among others. Offers from IPL teams like Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings followed, indicating the cricketing community’s recognition of his potential.

Coming from a family of academics — his grandfather, a retired PAU professor, and his mother, a chemistry teacher — Aaradhya’s journey has blazed new trails for them.

Despite facing a foot injury that led to repeating his Class 12, his dedication to the game and academics remained unwavering.

“There are a lot of children in school who wish to play, but their parents restrict them citing it may hamper their studies. However, I always debunked this myth. If sports, pursued honestly, can bring fame, money, and a secured future,” coach Amandeep said, highlighting that Aaradhya’s success has already translated into substantial earnings and a job offer with the railways.

The principal of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, congratulated Aaradhya, emphasising, “He is destined to be the next Kapil Dev for the Indian cricket team, bringing pride to DAV, which has already produced two former World Cup-winning captains, Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.”

Aaradhya’s grandfather, Fakirchand Shukla, a former professor from PAU and renowned author, expressed the family’s excitement. “Everybody is over the moon right now. We have not been able to connect with him since the BCCI announced the names, as he is currently playing in the U-19 Quadrangular Tournament in Vijayawada,” he added.

