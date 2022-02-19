Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | CT University launches a bus ‘Innovation on Wheels’
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | CT University launches a bus ‘Innovation on Wheels’

Officials of CT University, Ludhiana, said the motivation behind it was the increasing gap between the innovation and students, witnessed during the lockdown period
The bus ‘Innovation on Wheels’ was designed by a team of six people, including a lab technician, of CT University, Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To promote awareness about science and innovation, the department of robotics and automation, CT University, designed a bus named ‘Innovation on Wheels’.

Varsity officials said the motivation behind it was the increasing gap between the innovation and students, witnessed during the lockdown period.

The bus designed by a team of six people, including a lab technician, includes an automatic sanitizer machine at the entrance and showcases different projects, including a 3D printed museum, ventilation regulating device, and others.

Harmeet Singh said, “Students can observe innovation and learn about the projects from our on-board instructor as well as can visit the university.”

Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi appreciated the initiative of the university.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP