Ludhiana | CWG medallists Vikas, Lovepreet leave for Delhi to meet PM Modi

After making India proud in the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, Ludhiana’s celebrated weightlifter Vikas Thakur, who bagged a silver medal in the 96-kg category, is all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on August 13.

Excited to meet the PM, Thakur left for Delhi two days before the scheduled meeting of the CWG winners and participants with PM Modi.

Lovepreet Singh, the weightlifter from Amritsar who brought laurels to the country by clinching a bronze medal in the men’s 109 kg category in CWG games, 2022, also left with Thakur to Delhi.

“We are excited to meet the Prime Minister. He had also spoken to all players while we were leaving for Birmingham. He will felicitate the winners on August 13. It is always special to be acknowledged by the Prime Minister,” said Thakur.

He added that he would visit his sister’s house in Gurgaon to celebrate Rakshabandhan on Thursday while Lovepreet had been called by the officials in the sports department there.

Vikas, who is currently serving in the Indian Air Force in Chandigarh, also expressed his desire to get a job in his home state.

“I want to serve my own state and use my experience to train sportspersons in Punjab. I urge the Punjab government to give me a good posting here. I conveyed my desire to the Punjab sports minister over the phone too,” Thakur added.

Thakur, earlier won silver and bronze medals at the 2014 and 2018 editions of CWG, respectively.

Lovepreet, who had a tough childhood, is currently serving the Indian Navy.

Singh also wants to bag a job in Punjab. “I did a lot of labour in my childhood days but all my hard work paid off eventually. It will be great if I can now get a job in my own state. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for the honour and acknowledgement,” said Lovepreet.

