A 35-year-old daily wager was hacked to death allegedly over an old rivalry outside his house in Lohara village on Daba-Lohara Road, police said on Monday, adding that the victim’s parents and brother suffered injuries while trying to rescue him.

“Police teams are conducting raids to apprehend them, and further investigation is underway,” the SHO said. (HT File)

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Police have booked six persons on charges of murder following a complaint from the victim’s family.

The victim was identified as Inderjit Singh Channi, a resident of Daba-Lohara Road. The accused have been identified as Ravi Kumar Chichad, Akash, Shivam Pandit, Abhishek, Gagandeep Singh Gaggi and Harpreet Singh Honey.

According to the FIR, the incident took place around 9.30 pm on July 4. Complainant Inder Singh told police that he and his parents were inside their house while his elder brother, Inderjit, was standing in the lane outside. Hearing a commotion, the family rushed out and allegedly found the six accused attacking Inderjit with sharp-edged weapons.

The complainant alleged that the assailants repeatedly attacked his brother, leaving him critically injured. When the family tried to intervene, the accused allegedly assaulted them as well. His mother, Inderjit Kaur, sustained injuries after being attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, while his father and the complainant also suffered injuries. The accused allegedly fled after threatening the family.

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{{^usCountry}} Inderjit was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inderjit was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. {{/usCountry}}

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In his complaint, Inder Singh alleged that his brother had an altercation with the accused around five days before the attack and that the murder was the fallout of the previous enmity.

Station house officer inspector Parmdeep Singh of Daba police station said a case under Sections 103, 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been registered against all six accused.

“The complainant has cited an old rivalry as the motive behind the attack, but the exact reason will become clear after the accused are arrested. Police teams are conducting raids to apprehend them, and further investigation is underway,” the SHO said.