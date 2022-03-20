Ludhiana | Daily wager rapes 9-year-old girl, arrested
A 50-year-old daily wager raped the nine-year-old daughter of his neighbour in Islamganj on Saturday.
At the time of the incident, the victim was alone at home, while her parents, who are labourers, were at work. The victim, who was left bleeding after the sexual assault, confided in her mother when she returned home. The victim said their neighbour, who was in an inebriated state, barged in the room, threatened her and raped her. He also warned her with dire consequences, if she told anybody about the rape.
Inspector Satpal, station house officer, said soon after receiving the complaint, the police lodged a rape case against the accused and arrested him, while he was trying to flee the city.
Teenager rapes 6-year-old girl, booked
Ludhiana A teenager was booked for raping a six-year-old girl in Phullanwal village on Friday.
The mother of the victim, a domestic worker, said she found her daughter bleeding and crying when she returned from work on March 16. On being coaxed, the girl said that their 15-year-old neighbour had sexually assaulted her on the pretext of playing with her.
Assistant sub-inpector Kulbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been lodged under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
