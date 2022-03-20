Ludhiana | Daily wager rapes 9-year-old girl, arrested

A 50-year-old daily wager raped the nine-year-old daughter of his neighbour in Islamganj on Saturday.

At the time of the incident, the victim was alone at home, while her parents, who are labourers, were at work. The victim, who was left bleeding after the sexual assault, confided in her mother when she returned home. The victim said their neighbour, who was in an inebriated state, barged in the room, threatened her and raped her. He also warned her with dire consequences, if she told anybody about the rape.

Inspector Satpal, station house officer, said soon after receiving the complaint, the police lodged a rape case against the accused and arrested him, while he was trying to flee the city.

Teenager rapes 6-year-old girl, booked

Ludhiana A teenager was booked for raping a six-year-old girl in Phullanwal village on Friday.

The mother of the victim, a domestic worker, said she found her daughter bleeding and crying when she returned from work on March 16. On being coaxed, the girl said that their 15-year-old neighbour had sexually assaulted her on the pretext of playing with her.

Assistant sub-inpector Kulbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been lodged under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.