Ludhiana: Day after giving police the slip, drug peddling accused held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 15, 2024 08:46 AM IST

Haibowal station-house officer (SHO) inspector Amritpal Singh confirmed that the accused, Mahinder Singh, was nabbed while he was hiding in Haider Enclave, Ludhiana

A day after an accused facing charges of drug peddling escaped from New Court Complex after dodging police personnel, the Haibowal police on Thursday arrested him, officials aware of the matter said.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and registered a fresh case against the accused, Mahinder Singh, under sections 262 and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Division Number 5 police station, Ludhiana.
Following the incident, police launched an investigation and registered a fresh case against the accused, Mahinder Singh, under sections 262 and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Division Number 5 police station, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

They identified the accused as Mahinder Singh, alias Tara Singh, a resident of Fattuwal village in Ferozepur district. He was taken into custody in Haider Enclave, where he owns a house.

In his police report, constable Mandeep Singh said he was taking Mahinder, nominated in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, to a local court for hearing.

After the hearing in the court of additional sessions judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa, he was taking him to the Bakshikhana when Mahinder took advantage of the crowded advocates’ parking area, pushed him and fled.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and registered a fresh case against Mahinder under sections 262 and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Division Number 5 police station.

Haibowal station-house officer (SHO) inspector Amritpal Singh confirmed that Mahinder Singh was nabbed while he was hiding in Haider Enclave.

Officials said police are questioning him to find if he received any assistance escaping from custody in the court.

