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Ludhiana DC inaugurates AI lab at government school

he deputy commissioner lauded five young students — Samaira Gupta, Prisha, Amaya, Nandini, and Pranay for their dedicated efforts in establishing the lab through crowdfunding

Published on: May 20, 2026 03:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain on Tuesday inaugurated a robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) lab at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, describing it as a transformative initiative that will nurture innovation and technical skills among students.

Encouraging students of the government school, PAU to make full use of the facility, Jain said today’s era is driven by artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by additional deputy commissioner Poonam Singh, assistant commissioner Payal Goyal and other officials, Jain said that the lab would serve as a hands-on learning space where students can turn ideas into reality through do-it-yourself projects and practical experimentation.

The deputy commissioner lauded five young students — Samaira Gupta, Prisha, Amaya, Nandini, and Pranay for their dedicated efforts in establishing the lab through crowdfunding.

Encouraging students of the government school, PAU to make full use of the facility, Jain said today’s era is driven by artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, and those who acquire these skills will play a significant role in the country’s future growth and development.

Hi-tech fitness gym inaugurated at Guru Nanak Stadium

DC Himanshu Jain on Tuesday inaugurated an upgraded hi-tech fitness gym equipped with ultra-modern machines and advanced training equipment at the Multipurpose Hall of Guru Nanak Stadium.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana DC inaugurates AI lab at government school
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana DC inaugurates AI lab at government school
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