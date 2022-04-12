Ludhiana DC lauds NRIs’ contribution in construction of primary school building in Nathowal village

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Monday inaugurated a newly-constructed building of a government primary school in Nathowal village.

Sub-divisional magistrate Gurbir Singh Kohli, Raikot, was also present on the occasion.

Appreciating Canada-based NRI Gurdeep Singh Buttar for contributing ₹25 lakh and other donors for their role in the construction of this building, Sharma said Nathowal village has set a new example of development in the society and the government needs fulsome support of their people to raise the standard of education in the state by developing best infrastructure of schools.

He assured the villagers that apart from the vacant posts of teachers in the government primary school at Nathowal village, other basic requirements would also be fulfilled as soon as possible.

DC also said the district administration would extend all possible support to make it better model village in Punjab.

Village’s Welfare Society head Jagdev Singh said Gurdeep Singh Butter, Nachhatar Singh, Karamjit Singh Jagsir Singh from Canada, Bhajan Singh, former sarpanch Bachan Singh, Jaswinder Kaur, Sadhu Singh Butter, Bhag Singh from USA, Sarabjit Singh, Rajinder Singh, Sukhdev Singh Kanunango, Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Balour Singh Sarpanch, Pritam Singh Rataul and other philanthropists have made special contributions.

He informed that the cost of building has crossed ₹57 lakh and it is expected to be further increased. He said with the construction of this building, over 120 children have enrolled in the school during this year as compared to 62 in last year.

Gurdeep Singh from Canada said his family had a dream to do something for the land on which they were born, so he decided to transform this school. He said his family would continue to make every possible contribution in the development of the village.

Earlier, district public relations officer, Moga, Prabhdeep Singh, district educational officer(DEO-elementary) Jaswinder Kaur, retired DEO (elementary) Rajinder Kaur, Parminder Singh and others also addressed the gathering.

Earlier, Sukhmani Sahib Path was also held during a function.

Briefs

2 held for stealing stuff from canter

Ludhiana

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff 1 team on Monday busted a gang of burglars with the arrest of two accused and recovered a sack of thread reels, five sacks of cloth rolls and 150 pieces of steel tray.

The accused, Gaurav Verma, 30, of Ashiana Colony, Jassian Road, Haibowal, and Deepak Kumar, 24, of Ekta Colony, Meharban, were arrested at Jagirpur Octroi Post Meharban Road.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Buta Singh from CIA-1 said on Sunday, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code at Daresi police station on the complaint of Jalandhar-based Jasmeet Singh.

Jasmeet said his driver was travelling from Delhi to Jalandhar with material in the canter. “He (driver) stopped at a roadside Dhaba in Sekhewal and slept in the canter. Later, around 2.30am, four unidentified accused turned up there and stole the material from the canter and fled,” he said.

“During investigation, the team identified three accused. Following a tip off, the police have arrested two of them and recovered the stolen material,” ASI said.

ASI said there are already several cases of theft registered against both the accused at different police stations of the city. The investigation is still on and the remaining members of the gang will also be arrested soon, he added.

Traders’ body meet CP, raises concern over rising incidents of crime

Ludhiana

A delegation of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal met newly-appointed district commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma on Monday and raised concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the city and rising incidents of crime.

Citing the incidents of crime reported in the last week, including kidnapping bid on industrialist Saurav Jain on National Highway near Focal Point area and gunpoint robbery of around ₹40 in Kesar robbery, the traders’ body rued that panic has gripped the traders in the industrial hub of the state.

State general secretary of the body, Sunil Mehra, and district president, Arvinder Makkar, said the incidents of crime are increasing and the customers from other districts and states are avoiding visit to the city.

“ Trade has been badly impacted during the pandemic and the rising incidents of crime are now taking a toll on the business. We have urged CP Sharma to increase police patrolling and reduce crime in the city,” Mehra said.

The traders also urged Sharma to tackle traffic jams witnessed across the city.

GCG students shine at Bench Press Championship

Ludhiana

The contingent representing Government College for Girls bagged six podium finishes at the Bench Press Championship held at Tara Convent School, Malerkotla, organised by Punjab Powerlifting Association on Monday.

Jeevan Lata won the first prize in the 69 kg category, while Ishmeet Kaur Poonam bagged the second position in the 57 kg and 47 kg categories respectively,

Simran Preet Kaur, Arshdeep Kaur and Hina bagged the third prize in 47 kg, 63 kg and 76 kg categories.

Principal Suman Lata congratulated the winners for their performance in the competition and lauded the efforts of the the department of physical education.

23-year-old factory worker hangs self

Ludhiana

A 23-year-old factory worker was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a rented accommodation in Jamalpur on Monday morning.

The Moti Nagar police initiated the investigation after reaching the spot and sent the body to civil hospital for postmortem.

The deceased was a resident of Himachal Pradesh and worked in a factory on Chandigarh road. His family reached Ludhiana after being informed by the police. The family told police that he was under mental depression over some unknown issue.

He was alone at home at the time of the incident, while his roommate, who was the first to see the lifeless body of the deceased, was on night shift.

Assistant sub-inspector Anil Kumar, the investigating officer, said no suicide note was found in the room. The police are scanning his mobile phone to get some clue.

The police inquested proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) following the statement of the vicitm’s parents.

CT University holds robotics workshop

Ludhiana

CT University’s department of robotics and automation on Monday organised a workshop on robotics for school students of Bharti Foundation.

The workshop aimed to provide exposure to students about the field of robotics and how they can use it to solve real life-problems. The projects made by the robotics department were put on display and the work was examined using the online simulation.

The main attraction ‘Innovation on Wheels’, a bus housing several exhibits, where students also got a chance to interact with innovation ambassadors.

The schools that attended the workshop included Senior Secondary School Jhaneri, Senior Secondary School Sherpur Kalan, Senior Secondary School Rauni, Satya Elementary School Khanpur Ludhiana East, Satya Elementary School Mohie, Ludhiana West.