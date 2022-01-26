Ludhiana DC motivates youth to cast vote

The district administration observed National Voters Day through video conferencing on Tuesday. Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma presided as the chief guest.

Motivating the youth to exercise their right to vote in the elections, Sharma urged them to vote in large numbers during the elections. He apprised them of the importance of the day, which is celebrated since January 25, 2011 every year.

He said, “Casting vote is our duty and everyone should perform it sincerely as it would ensure the protection of our rights. We all feel proud to be residing in a free country like India, but all of us should also understand that India gained independence after a lot of struggle. ”

Several officials were honoured for their work done in maximum registration of voters in age group 18-19 years. Samrala SDM Vikramjeet Singh Panthey was honoured with certificate of appreciation for being the best electoral registration officer of Ludhiana district; Varinder Kumar Pathak, chemistry lecturer, GSSS, Multipurpose, Ludhiana as the best nodal officer and Jaspreet Singh, Punjabi teacher, GSSS, Rupalon as the best booth-level officer in the district.

Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) were handed over to first time voters namely Abhinav Prashar, Sheetal, Gurleen Kaur and Komal Sharma.

DC Varinder also administered oath, for exercising right to vote in a free and fair manner, to all present on the occasion.