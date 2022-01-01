Ludhiana DC: Republic Day run-through on Jan 24

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Friday in a meeting to review the arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations informed that the full dress rehearsal for district-level Republic Day celebrations would be held at Guru Nanak Stadium on January 24.

The meeting held at Bachat Bhawan, was also attended by Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) CA Sandeep Kumar, additional deputy commissioner (development) Amit Kumar Panchal, additional deputy commissioner (general) Rahul Chaba, Additional deputy commissioner of police Pragya Jain, besides head of all government departments.

Varinder Kumar said, “In view of Covid-19 pandemic and the government directions, no cultural function or PT show would be organised on the occasion.”

DC Varinder also appealed to all city residents to celebrate Republic Day as a National festival and follow Covid appropriate behaviour. He asked officers to ensure that people participating in the function should not face any kind of problem.