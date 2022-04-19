Ludhiana DC urges farmers to adopt ridge seeding technique for sowing paddy
For conservation of depleting underground water table, district deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Tuesday urged all the farmers of state to adopt ridge seeding technique for sowing paddy instead of conventional flooding method.
DC Malik said through this technique of ridge farming, direct paddy transplantation is done on the ridges without puddling the entire fields. This technique significantly reduces the amount of water required for paddy cultivation, besides doing away with stubble burning practices, she said, adding that it also harnesses the yield.
She said through the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Punjab, special screens have been set up in several mandis of Ludhiana, where this technique is demonstrated through a special video and the farmers are motivated to adopt it. The aim behind demonstrating these techniques at grain markets is to sensitise farmers to emulate the path of progressive farmers, thereby contributing towards water conservation and environment protection.
She informed that Prime Minister Awardee Progressive Farmer, Surjeet Singh, of Sadhugarh village in Fatehgarh Sahib has been successfully using this technique for the last several years.
She added that several development blocks of the state have been categorized as dark zones with respect to groundwater usage. Hence, it was the need of the hour to take serious strides towards water conservation through these practices.
She directed the officials of the agriculture department to guide and motivate farmers through extensive awareness campaigns. DC Surabhi said district administration is working hard for the welfare of the farmers and to conserve the natural resources. She said the committed team of the agriculture department was working continuously for the betterment of the farmers.
Appreciating the initiative, divisional commissioner Chander Gaind said district administration would help in encouraging the farmers to adopt this technique.
Ludhiana | PAU to hold Virasat Mela on April 20
The Punjab Agricultural University is all set to hold Virasat Mela on April 20 to connect the youth with their rich cultural heritage of Punjab. A cultural programme highlighting the traditional arts of Punjab will also be organised by the students. On the occasion, a renowned Punjabi poet, Surjit Patar, will deliver a talk on the importance of Punjab's heritage, gS Buttar, director Students'Welfare added.
No teachers’ recruitment drive in UPSESSB 100-day action plan
Much to the disappointment of thousands of qualified aspiring teachers, the 100-day action plan of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) does not include issuing advertisements for undertaking a new teachers' recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools of the state. The state government has sought 100-day action plan from every department. A fresh teachers' recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools finds no mention in it.
Ludhiana | Woman, aide rob elderly couple of gold, diamond rings
An elderly couple was robbed of gold and diamond jewellery by a woman and her aide near Fountain Chowk on Monday when they were on their way to a clinic. The victims have been identified as Jagdish Singh, 83, and his wife Surinder Kaur, 80, of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. Before the couple could react, the accused overpowered them and took his gold ring and his wife's diamond rings.
Ludhiana | Parking contractor Sahni, wife booked for thrashing motorcyclist in city
Parking contractor Mickey Sahani, who was earlier arrested in a gang-lifting case, has been booked in a fresh FIR for allegedly hitting a motorcyclist with his Mercedes car. Sahani's wife is also an accused in the case. Complainant Hari Om Trivedi, 27, of New Chandar Nagar, stated that on April 13, he was crossing the Chandar Nagar puli on his bike. The accused and his wife were in the car ahead of him.
Ludhiana | Chemist held with intoxicant pills, ₹1.65 lakh drug money
The CIA staff of Ludhiana rural police arrested a chemist with a cache of intoxicant pills, syrups and ₹1.65 lakh drug money on Monday. The accused had hidden the intoxicant pills at his house. He has been identified as Parminder Singh alias Bhinda of Dholan village. Police have recovered 29,370 intoxicant pills and 35 syrups besides the drug money. The CIA staff raided his house following a tip-off.
