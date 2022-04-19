Ludhiana DC urges farmers to adopt ridge seeding technique for sowing paddy

For conservation of depleting underground water table, district deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Tuesday urged all the farmers of state to adopt ridge seeding technique for sowing paddy instead of conventional flooding method.

DC Malik said through this technique of ridge farming, direct paddy transplantation is done on the ridges without puddling the entire fields. This technique significantly reduces the amount of water required for paddy cultivation, besides doing away with stubble burning practices, she said, adding that it also harnesses the yield.

She said through the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Punjab, special screens have been set up in several mandis of Ludhiana, where this technique is demonstrated through a special video and the farmers are motivated to adopt it. The aim behind demonstrating these techniques at grain markets is to sensitise farmers to emulate the path of progressive farmers, thereby contributing towards water conservation and environment protection.

She informed that Prime Minister Awardee Progressive Farmer, Surjeet Singh, of Sadhugarh village in Fatehgarh Sahib has been successfully using this technique for the last several years.

She added that several development blocks of the state have been categorized as dark zones with respect to groundwater usage. Hence, it was the need of the hour to take serious strides towards water conservation through these practices.

She directed the officials of the agriculture department to guide and motivate farmers through extensive awareness campaigns. DC Surabhi said district administration is working hard for the welfare of the farmers and to conserve the natural resources. She said the committed team of the agriculture department was working continuously for the betterment of the farmers.

Appreciating the initiative, divisional commissioner Chander Gaind said district administration would help in encouraging the farmers to adopt this technique.