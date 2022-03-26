Ludhiana | DCP extends ban on loud music after 10pm

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar, who has additional charge of joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarters) has extended a ban on playing loud music and DJ between 10pm and 6am citing final exams of students on Saturday.

He said the permission should be sought for playing DJ, loudspeakers in any kind of function between 10pm to 6am. According to the DCP, loud music at night disturbs elderly persons, people suffering some illness as well as animals and birds.

Ban on open sale of acid

The DCP has also extended the ban on open sale of acid for two months and asked traders to renew their licenses timely to avoid action.

Traders have been directed to collect photocopies of the identity proof of the buyer and not sell acid to customers below 18 years of age.

Institutions and organisations that use acid for different purposes, have been directed to maintain the record of acid use and depute nodal officers to ensure that the chemical is not used anywhere with wrong intentions.

Ban of heavy vehicles in old city areas

DCP extended a ban on heavy and commercial vehicles in areas of Police Division number 1, Division number 2, Division number 3, Division number 4, Daresi and Salem Tabri from 5am to 11pm.

DCP said such vehicles ply on narrow roads of the old city area and cause traffic jam and mishaps, adding that stern action will be taken against the violators.