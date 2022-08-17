Ludhiana | Delimitation survey 67% complete, local bodies dept directs MC to speed up

At a time when different political parties are pulling up socks for the upcoming municipal elections, the municipal corporation (MC) has completed 67 per cent of the delimitation survey in the city.

Though the local bodies department had, in its letter dated June 1, directed the MC to complete the survey within a week, the officials said since the population survey still had to be conducted in the city, the delimitation survey was not yet completed.

The local bodies department conducted a meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday to review the status of the delimitation survey in different cities, including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar etc, and directed the officials to expedite the work. Earlier, the local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had stated that the elections could be held in the city by the end of this year.

As per the MC officials, the local bodies department had directed them to conduct a survey of around 18 lakh population, keeping in mind the last census and the number of voters in the last assembly elections. The department has also directed to mention separate details of general category, scheduled castes and backward class population in the survey, on the basis of which the delimitation of wards would be done.

Municipal town planner Rajnish Wadhwa said around 12 lakh population has been covered and 67 per cent of the survey had been completed and the teams were working in the field to cover the remaining population. The survey had not been completed in any of the cities, he added.

The opposition parties, including Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Lok Insaaf party (LIP), have been suspecting foul play in the ward delimitation process accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of trying to divide the votes of opposition parties by changing the boundaries of wards. They also rued that the delimitation took place five years ago and there has to be a gap of ten years before taking up the process again, as per the norms.

