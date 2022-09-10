Ludhiana: Demolition of building put on hold amid protest by Congress

High drama was witnessed as the demolition of a portion of an alleged illegal building in Ram Nagar (Zone B area) had to be put on hold amid protest by Congress leaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accusing MC officials of adopting a pick and choose policy in the demolition of buildings on the directions of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former MLA Sanjay Talwar stated that the 200 square yard building is owned by Congress worker Dalip Tandon. He added that Tandon had submitted change of land use (CLU) fee with MC and had also submitted a blank cheque with officials for payment of composition fee of the building which has to be calculated by the civic body.

Congress leaders, led by former legislators Talwar and Surinder Dawar, also went to the MC’s Zone-B office where they took up the matter with municipal town planner (MTP) Rajnish Wadhwa.

“There are many other illegal buildings being constructed in the same area, but action was only taken against the one owned by a Congress worker. Congress councillors will also take up the matter in the next meeting of MC general House and seek an explanation from officials,” said Talwar, while adding that they will always stand with Congress workers and not allow them to be harassed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An MC official, requesting anonymity, stated that an AAP MLA had submitted a complaint against the said building with local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who had directed MC to take action during his visit to the city on Thursday.

MTP Wadhwa stated that the owner had submitted CLU charges, but failed to get a building plan approved from the MC.

“The action was initiated against the non-compoundable portion of the building which was constructed in violation of building bylaws,” said Wadhwa.

Refuting the allegations of bias being levelled by Congress, Wadhwa stated that a drive is being initiated against all illegal constructions in the city. He added that the local bodies minister has also issued strict directions to tighten the noose on illegal constructions, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}