Ludhiana: Dengue larvae detections drop amid weak monsoon

A weak monsoon season has resulted in a noticeable decline in dengue larvae detections during routine surveillance activities, said the district epidemiologist.

Dr Supreet said that the district has recorded 36 dengue-positive cases this year so far. (HT FILE)

The health department issued 1,301 challans for dengue larvae this season so far compared to 1,646 challans issued from January to August last year. Of the 1,301 challans, 767 were issued within the city, and the rest were issued in other parts of the district.

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District epidemiologist Dr Supreet Kaur attributed the decline in dengue larvae detections to a weak monsoon. “It has rained less this year compared to last year. So we have obviously seen a reduction in cases where dengue larvae were found,” she said.

However, this has not translated into a reduction in dengue cases as well.

Dr Supreet said that the district has recorded 36 dengue-positive cases this year so far. This is the same as the number of cases recorded till this date last year.

Dr Supreet blames the week-long sanitation workers’ strike in late July for this. She explained that while there was less rain and less water accumulation, the strike compensated for that.

“During the strike, garbage was lying around the city. Sanitation workers didn’t clean the streets. This created conditions suitable for mosquito breeding,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} A low caseload so far does not mean this year will see fewer dengue cases overall. Although only 36 cases were reported by September 8 last year, infections spiked in October and November, driving the final tally up to 539 cases by December. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A low caseload so far does not mean this year will see fewer dengue cases overall. Although only 36 cases were reported by September 8 last year, infections spiked in October and November, driving the final tally up to 539 cases by December. {{/usCountry}}

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