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Ludhiana: Deploy more machinery for cleanliness: MC to officials

Apart from routine work, the officials have been directed to take up special cleanliness drives in market areas and other public places

Published on: Oct 1, 2026, 22:44:15 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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With the festival season just around the corner, mayor Inderjit Kaur and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Ojasvi Alankar have directed officials to deploy additional machinery, if needed, for lifting garbage. The officials have been directed to make arrangements in advance as the quantity of garbage generated in the city increases during the festival season. Besides, they have been asked to monitor the situation on a regular basis.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar conducting a meeting at MC Zone D office in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar conducting a meeting at MC Zone D office in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The orders were issued during a meeting at the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Thursday. Apart from routine work, the officials have been directed to take up special cleanliness drives in market areas and other public places. They have been asked to ensure continuous lifting of garbage. Any laxity would invite strict action, the civic body warned.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur and the MC commissioner said ensuring cleanliness is among the key priorities and different initiatives have been taken to improve solid waste management across the city. They further said that to ensure compliance at the ground level, surprise inspections would also be conducted in the coming days.

The superintending engineers have also been directed to expedite pending development works. MC joint commissioner Vineet Kumar, superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta, health officer Vipal Malhotra, among others, were present at the meeting.

The pending development works were reviewed and directions were issued to expedite them and complete them at the earliest.

 
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